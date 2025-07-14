JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,307,000. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $286.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.