China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $286.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

