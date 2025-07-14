Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,614 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,459 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after acquiring an additional 608,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

