1,699 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.92 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

