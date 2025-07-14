EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in EQT by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in EQT by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EQT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

