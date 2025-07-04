Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $4.06

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after buying an additional 2,468,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in fuboTV by 4,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 501,766 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

