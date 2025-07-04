Analyzing Casio Computer (CSIOY) and Its Competitors

Profitability
This table compares Casio Computer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Casio Computer
|3.00%
|4.74%
|3.07%
|Casio Computer Competitors
|-154.16%
|-93.85%
|-8.47%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Casio Computer pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Casio Computer pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 32.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Volatility & Risk
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Casio Computer and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Casio Computer
|$1.72 billion
|$53.22 million
|34.65
|Casio Computer Competitors
|$3.67 billion
|$265.22 million
|6.08
Casio Computer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer. Casio Computer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Casio Computer competitors beat Casio Computer on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Casio Computer
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
