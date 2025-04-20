Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $70.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of POWI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $150,174.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

