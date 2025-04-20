Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,138 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of Capital Southwest worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSWC opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

