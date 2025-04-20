ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of ONE Gas worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1,421.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 456,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

