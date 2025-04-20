NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 328.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in NMI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

