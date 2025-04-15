O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concrete Pumping

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

