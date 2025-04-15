O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

