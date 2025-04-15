O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.41. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.28.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.