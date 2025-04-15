Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

