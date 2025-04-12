O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

