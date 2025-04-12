Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 110,000 Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 65.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 707,409 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after buying an additional 694,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

