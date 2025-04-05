Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

