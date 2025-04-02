Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Krystal Biotech worth $450,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.