Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

