Morgan Stanley Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $110.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.