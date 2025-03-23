Amundi Lowers Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Amundi trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 693,944 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after buying an additional 2,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 758,599 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,099,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,295.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

