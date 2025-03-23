Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

ARKK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

