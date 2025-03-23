Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

