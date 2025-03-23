Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 157 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IQVIA by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $254.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

