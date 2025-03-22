Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 625 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

ROAD opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $103.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.