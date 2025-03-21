Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 177,652 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,652 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 106,817 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

