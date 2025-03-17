Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,686 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.00 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

