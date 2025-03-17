Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $98.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

