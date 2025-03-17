Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,789 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $217.09 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,150,747.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,141,829.62. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

