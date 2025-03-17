AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,202 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

