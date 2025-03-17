AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAL opened at $15.48 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

