UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8,460.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 14.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $22,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UDR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 173.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

