Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $48.45 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. UBS Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

