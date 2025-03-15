Assetmark Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $152.11 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.93.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

