Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
