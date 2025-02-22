Cinemark’s (CNK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

