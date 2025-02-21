Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Rogco LP

Rogco LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

