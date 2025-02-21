Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,029 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,285. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

