Robert W. Baird Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $156.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

H stock opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $5,283,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

