DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DaVita were worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 56.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of DVA opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $119.42 and a one year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Get Our Latest Report on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.