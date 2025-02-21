Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,752 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $52,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.