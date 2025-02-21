J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 468 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,582.70. This trade represents a 16.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $4,640,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,834.74. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,297 shares of company stock valued at $62,604,696 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE NET opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of -711.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.