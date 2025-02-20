U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

