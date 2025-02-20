Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

