Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.