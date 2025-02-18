Blue Trust Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diageo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Diageo by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %

DEO stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $154.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

