Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys 226 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 199,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $53,785,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 44,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

