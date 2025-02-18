Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.