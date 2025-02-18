Blue Trust Inc. Sells 4,381 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

